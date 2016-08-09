Bobby Blotzer's Ratt split with guitarist Nicholas 'Blaze' Baum

Bobby Blotzer’s Ratt have reportedly parted ways with guitarist Nicholas ‘Blaze’ Baum.

The longtime drummer hints at an acrimonious split in a Facebook post which appears to have been removed.

Blotzer says (via Blabbermouth): “While we are shocked and saddened by the events that led up to his departure and do not agree with the manner and time frame in which he chose to let us know, in that only giving us only two days for his replacement, we all can live with his decision to move on with his career and wish him the best in the future in country music.”

He adds: “Ratt will, with great integrity, rear up on its back legs with its head high and come out to Sturgis at the Buffalo Chip in front of 35,000 fans this Thursday then Montana Rockin’ The Rivers festival, with 20,000 this Friday – kicking all kinds of ass as always.

“We know you understand that things don’t always end up the way we’d like them to. But, know that we have high expectations and want that to translate to the stage with the best players as always.”

The drummer recently heaped praise on his current bandmates for their talent and integrity in keeping the Ratt legacy alive – though he’d also hinted that there were some issues within the band.

Blotzer told ClassX Radio: “Men have to become boys. They’d better grow up real quick here, because there are a lot of sailors out there that would give their leg to go out on this ship.

“I’m so proud of us, but I also wanna see people having their act together on every level. That includes me, too. Nobody’s immune from what we’ve got to do out there.

“I’m doing all the work behind the scenes, and these cats, all they’ve got to do is show up and do their part.”

The interview can be heard in full below.

Meanwhile, former vocalist Stephen Pearcy recently teased a potential separate Ratt reunion after he was pictured with former bandmates Croucier and DeMartini at the Los Angeles birthday party of former RIP magazine editor Lonn Friend last month.

But he hinted that he’d wait until the legal process over the band name has played out, adding: “Good things come to those who wait.”

Blotzer’s Ratt continue their Re-Invasion tour, with a number of US shows planned over the coming months.

Aug 11: Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground , SD

Aug 13: Three Forks Rockin’ The Rivers, MT

Aug 18: Des Moines Iowa State Fair , IA

Aug 20: Lancaster Glass City Event Center, OH

Sep 03: Dubuque Mystique Rocks, IA

Sep 04: Akron Goodyear Hall Akron, OH

Sep 09: Allegan County Fair, MI

Sep 10: Hinckley Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, MN

Sep 17: Roanoke Rapids Theater, NC

Sep 23: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Sep 25: Moorhead Bluestem Amphitheater, MN

Oct 15: West Memphis Mid-South Great Steak Cook-Off, AR

Dec 02: Nampa Ford Idaho Center , ID

Dec 03: Spokane Arena, WA

