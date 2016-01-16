Motorhead's Spanish swansong video released

Footage of Motorhead’s last ever show in Spain has been released by Resurrection Fest.

Professionally shot footage of Motorhead performing Ace Of Spades and Overkill at the festival can be viewed below.

The band played at the event in Viveiro on July 17 – just months before ill health forced frontman Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister to cancel a number of US shows and walk off stage a few songs into a performance in Texas in September.

He recovered in time to play some North American dates and also led the band on a November European tour in support of their last album Bad Magic.

After returning home to Los Angeles, Lemmy celebrated his 70th birthday before being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer on Boxing Day. He died just two days later.

Tributes poured in after his death was announced, and his bandmates Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell said: “Please, play Motorhead loud, play Hawkwind loud, play Lemmy’s music loud. Have a drink or a few. Share stories. Celebrate the life this lovely, wonderful man celebrated so vibrantly himself. He would want exactly that.”

His funeral service in Hollywood was streamed live around the world and stars including Slash, Dave Grohl and Scott Ian gave speeches.

Lemmy took cancer news better than all of us - manager