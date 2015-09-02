Lemmy says ‘I can’t do it’ and walks off stage

Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister stopped the band’s show in Texas last night and admitted: “I can’t do it.”

They managed to deliver three tracks before the 69-year-old introduced their track Metropolis, but then told the crowd he couldn’t continue, and led his bandmates off stage at Emo’s in Austin.

It follows his walk-off last week in Salt Lake City, where the band cited the high altitude as the reason behind Lemmy’s inability to breathe. They cancelled the following night’s show in Denver, at an even higher altitude.

Glide reports that the venue house lights went up after the “fatigued and winded” frontman returned to apologise to a generally supportive crowd, who then left in a mood of concern and mild annoyance.

Lemmy has suffered a series of health setbacks in recent years, after having a heart bypass and suffering a haematoma in 2013.

Motorhead released 22nd album Bad Magic this week. They’re scheduled to continue their US tour tonight (September 2) in Texas. The run is set to be followed by dates in Europe and the UK, with a 40th anniversary show at London’s Eventim Apollo on January 29.