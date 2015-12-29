Fast Eddie: World seems a really empty place

Former Motorhead guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke says “the world seems like a really empty place” now his former leader Lemmy has died.

The rock icon passed away on December 28 (Monday) after a brief battle against an aggressive form of cancer. The 70-year-old had been dealing with poor health for several year, but continued to tour and record.

Clarke was a member of the band from 1976 until 1982. Along with drummer Philthy ‘Animal’ Taylor – who died last month – he was part of the classic-era lineup. They appeared on five albums together: their 1977 self-titled debut, 1979’s Overkill and Bomber, 1980’s Ace Of Spades and 1982’s Iron Fist.

Clarke says: “I have just been told that Lemmy has passed away in LA. Like Phil, he was like a brother to me. I am devastated.

“We did so much together, the three of us. The world seems a really empty place right now. I am having trouble finding the words… He will live on in our hearts. RIP Lemmy!”

Last year the guitarist spoke of his disappointment at having been fired from Motorhead, saying: “Some things you just don’t get over. I had imagined dying onstage with Motorhead, so it was a blow when they didn’t want me any longer.”