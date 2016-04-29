Saxon and Motorhead men join forces in A Salute To Lemmy at the Golden Gods

Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, the two surviving members of Motörhead, will join Saxon on stage to play a special one-off set of Saxon and Motorhead classics in a unique Salute To Lemmy at this year’s Golden Gods awards show. The show will take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on June 13.

Tickets for this historic event are on sale now, priced at just £6.66, while fans can place their votes for this year’s awards to be in with a chance to win tickets.

“Lemmy was a great friend and he always supported our band - as we did Motörhead - through ups and downs,” says Saxon’s Biff Byford. “We were touring with them when he died, so to be able to honour him at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods is a great opportunity to say goodbye.”

“The Metal Hammer Golden Gods are about more than those who we honour on the night,” says Alexander Milas, Editor-in-Chief of Metal Hammer Magazine and TeamRock Executive Director. “It’s about letting the proverbial hair down and partying with the readers who’ve supported us for all these years, and the first act we’re announcing for the night is sure to be emotional. A salute to Lemmy Kilmister with Saxon and Motӧrhead’s surviving members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee is going to bring the house down, and means that June 13th will be one for the history books.”

This year, Metal Hammer have teamed up with Pinewood Live to film the event. Pinewood Live is part of the work-renowned Pinewood Studios, who are celebrating their 80th anniversary this year.

“Pinewood Live is delighted to be involved with this momentous anniversary for the Golden Gods Awards,’ says Pinewood Live’s director, Billy Watson. “Capturing the event for posterity and distributing the show around the world is a great way to celebrate Lemmy’s music and contribution to rock.”

“Any movie fan will know that the Pinewood is a mark of quality,” adds Milas, “and Pinewood Studios have worked on some of the greatest films of our time, from Star Wars to Superman and the list goes on and on. To be working with Pinewood Live to immortalise the Metal Hammer Golden Gods is more than an honour. It’s two institutions working together to break new ground and we guarantee you won’t see anything like it.”

Saxon are headlining the third stage on the Sunday of this year’s Download Festival, while a tribute to Lemmy will take place on the main stage on Friday. Tickets are on sale now.

Vote for this year’s Golden Gods winners at www.metalhammer.com/awards to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to show on June 13 - voting is open NOW.

Tickets are available to buy now for £6.66 at the Eventim website. TeamRock and Eventim will donate all profits from ticket sales to the charity Heavy Metal Truants , an annual charity cycle ride sponsored by TeamRock from London to Download Festival to benefit Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust and Childline.

Each Golden God Awards ticket includes a free 3-month TeamRock+ membership worth £11.97, giving unlimited access to full magazine content online from Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog and The Blues Magazine as well as exclusive content, events and offers.