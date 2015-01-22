Crue 'choke up' over Home Sweet Home on final tour

Motley Crue men Vince Neil and Tommy Lee have admitted they’re finding it difficult to deliver classic track Home Sweet Home at shows on their final tour.

The band have just confirmed the last run of US shows they’ll play before winding down their live career at the end of 2015.

And Home Sweet Home – written in 1985 and reputed to have launched a flurry of soundalike power ballads in the years since – takes pride of place at the end of each show.

Singer Neil tells Rolling Stone: “When I’m singing it I’m like, ‘This is the last time I’m playing this song to these guys.’ Sometimes I start to choke up a little bit if I think about it too much.”

Drummer Lee adds: “Yeah, that one fucks me up.” He believes it’s one of several examples of how different their last shows feel. “There’s a different energy out in the crowd – they’re like, ‘Fuck, this is the last time we’re going to see these guys.’”

Shock rock icon Alice Cooper, who supported Crue during the first leg of their run, is back for the last 34 appearances – and he predicts the world will miss his tourmates.

Cooper says: “A lot of kids who are hungry for this kind of rock ’n’ roll never get it with their bands. You have to see the vintage bands to see a real rock show. And I said ‘vintage bands,’ not ‘dinosaur bands.’

“People call us ‘dinosaur bands’ and I say, ‘Well, carnivore bands – we eat little bands.’”

Motley Crue will play at this year’s Download on June 12-15. For more information visit the festival’s website.