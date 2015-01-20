Motley Crue unveil All Bad Things

Motley Crue have released a video for All Bad Things, and announced the next dates in their final tour. This sees the band play Japan in February, before heading to Australia and New Zealand. After some shows on the European festival circuit in the summer they’ll be returning to the US, before finishing the tour on New Year’s Eve with a show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

“In some of the cities, we could only reach a fraction of the fans who wanted to come see us play last year because of ticket demand,” says Nikki Sixx. “So we’re coming back to those places to bring them our full production including the Crüecifly drum coaster, as well as all pyro and every other bell and whistle. Even despite the overwhelming fan demand we can only add so many new cities in North America because of our commitment to take the Final Tour global on our final year.”

The lyrics to All Bad Things celebrate the band’s 34-year career, and the song will be included on an “ultimate collectors’ package” to be released later in the year. Last week, the band announced that their forthcoming documentary, The Dirt, will be shot by Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. The full dates are available on the band’s website.

Motely Crue will play at this year’s Download on June 12-15. Visit the festival’s official website for more information.