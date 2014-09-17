Trending

Motionless In White rise again

By Metal Hammer  

View video for title track of 3rd album Reincarnate

null

Motionless In White have launched a video for the title track of third album Reincarnate.

The record was released this week via Fearless Records, and features guest appearances by Dani Filth, Maria Brink and Tim Skold.

Frontman Chris Motionless says of the follow-up to 2012’s Infamous: “It’s a rarity to step back from something you created and feel 100% satisfied. This is the first time in my life I’ve composed an album and departed from the studio feeling like everything materialised. This will absolutely be your favourite Motionless record.”

The band support Lacuna Coil on tour starting next month.

Tour dates

Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 01: London Forum

Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 04: Manchester Ritz

Nov 05: Birmingham Institute

Tracklist

  1. Death March

  2. Reincarnate

  3. Puppets III (The Grand Finale) [feat. Dani Filth)

  4. Unstoppable

  5. Everybody Sells Cocaine

  6. Conptemptress (feat. Maria Brink)

  7. Break The Cycle

  8. Generation Lost

  9. Dark Passenger

  10. Wasp

  11. Final Dictvm (feat. Tim Skold)

  12. Carry The Torch

See more Metal Hammer news