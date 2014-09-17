Motionless In White rise again

Motionless In White have launched a video for the title track of third album Reincarnate.

The record was released this week via Fearless Records, and features guest appearances by Dani Filth, Maria Brink and Tim Skold.

Frontman Chris Motionless says of the follow-up to 2012’s Infamous: “It’s a rarity to step back from something you created and feel 100% satisfied. This is the first time in my life I’ve composed an album and departed from the studio feeling like everything materialised. This will absolutely be your favourite Motionless record.”

The band support Lacuna Coil on tour starting next month.

Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 01: London Forum

Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 04: Manchester Ritz

Nov 05: Birmingham Institute

