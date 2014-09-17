Motionless In White rise again

Motionless In White have launched a video for the title track of third album Reincarnate.
The record was released this week via Fearless Records, and features guest appearances by Dani Filth, Maria Brink and Tim Skold.
Frontman Chris Motionless says of the follow-up to 2012’s Infamous: “It’s a rarity to step back from something you created and feel 100% satisfied. This is the first time in my life I’ve composed an album and departed from the studio feeling like everything materialised. This will absolutely be your favourite Motionless record.”
The band support Lacuna Coil on tour starting next month.
Tour dates
Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms
Nov 01: London Forum
Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC
Nov 04: Manchester Ritz
Nov 05: Birmingham Institute
Tracklist
Death March
Reincarnate
Puppets III (The Grand Finale) [feat. Dani Filth)
Unstoppable
Everybody Sells Cocaine
Conptemptress (feat. Maria Brink)
Break The Cycle
Generation Lost
Dark Passenger
Wasp
Final Dictvm (feat. Tim Skold)
Carry The Torch