Watch Motionless In White reveal their Disguise in new video

Motionless In White have released a video for their new single Disguise.

It’s the title track from their upcoming studio album, which is set to arrive on June 7 via Roadrunner Records.

The band previously released an audio clip of Disguise and Brand New Numb from the follow-up to 2017’s Graveyard Shift.

The Jermey Danger and Travis Shinn-directed promo features footage of the Pennsylvania outfit, who are joined by an eerie blue Gollum-type character.

The band are currently on the road on The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour – a co-headline run with Atreyu, with support form special guests Wilson.

Motionless In White will then join Alice Cooper and Halestorm from July 17 for further live shows.

Motionless In White: Disguise

1. Disguise

2. Headache

3.

4. Thoughts & Prayers

5. Legacy

6. Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride

7. Holding On To Smoke

8. Another Life

9. Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave Death Inc.

10. Brand New Numb

11. Catharsis

Motionless In White 2019 tour dates

Apr 29: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Apr 30: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

May 02: Springfield The Complex, MO

May 03: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL

May 05: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

May 06: London Music Hall, ON

May 08: Lynchburg Phase 2, VA

May 09: Knoxville The Mill & The Mine, TN

Jul 17: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 19: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 21: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 25: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 26: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 28: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Jul 29: Cedar Park H-E-B Center, TX

Jul 31: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 01: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Nashville The Opry House, TN

Aug 07: Canandaigua Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 08: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Aug 10: Portland Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, ME

Aug 11: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 13: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 27: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY