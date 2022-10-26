Morgan Reid shares new video for The Champ

Canadian prog metal guitarist Morgan Reid has shared a video for his song Grand Champ, which you can watch below.

The track, which also features German cellist Friedrich Thiele, is taken from Reid's upcoming debut solo album Terrain, which will be released on November 25.

"Terrain take us on a journey to an alternate version of earth, where we look deeper at what plagues humanity," explains Reid. "Each track has a theme, a story if you will. A Formless Icon explores how legends are made, how do they take form? The struggle for glory in modern day society. The hypocrisy on the road to peace. The indifference and selfish nature of those in power. The cyclical passage of time reveals our inner being... but we can’t give in to what is programmed inside."]

The Canadian-born guitarist, who now resides with his wife in Germany, is also a member of UK technical death metal band Bloodshot Dawn. He is also a professional dancer and choreographer around Europe, after leaving Canada at the age of 18. He and his wife founded their dance company Phase-Zero Productions in Leipzig, Germany where they have been creating full evening pieces since 2014.

Terrain will be available on CD and as a digital album. You can view the new album artwork below. Reid is supported by Initiative Musik gGmbH with project funds from the Federal German Government Commissioner for Culture and Media.

Pre-order Terrain.