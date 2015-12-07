Moose Blood finish album no.2

Moose Blood have confirmed they’ve completed work on their second album.
Drummer Glenn Harvey says: “Hey everyone, just an update – we finished our record and we’re getting drunk. War sucks, fuck bombing anyone.”
No release date has been set for the follow-up to 2014’s I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time.
Moose Blood are currently on the road with Lower Than Atlantis across the UK. They’ll play The Empire, Middlesbrough tonight (December 7).
Lower Than Atlantis, Moose Blood UK tour dates
Dec 07: Middlesbrough The Empire
Dec 08: Leeds Metropolitan University
Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 11: Bristol O2 Academy
Dec 12: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 14: London Roundhouse
Dec 15: Manchester O2 Ritz
Dec 16: Glasgow O2 ABC