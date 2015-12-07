Moose Blood finish album no.2

Moose Blood have confirmed they’ve completed work on their second album.

Drummer Glenn Harvey says: “Hey everyone, just an update – we finished our record and we’re getting drunk. War sucks, fuck bombing anyone.”

No release date has been set for the follow-up to 2014’s I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time.

Moose Blood are currently on the road with Lower Than Atlantis across the UK. They’ll play The Empire, Middlesbrough tonight (December 7).

Dec 07: Middlesbrough The Empire

Dec 08: Leeds Metropolitan University

Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 11: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 12: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 14: London Roundhouse

Dec 15: Manchester O2 Ritz

Dec 16: Glasgow O2 ABC