Moon Unit release dinosaur romp video for their new single Velocirapture

Croatian prog rock quintet Moon Unit have introduced themselves to the world with a dinosaur-themed video for their new single Velocirapture, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the Zagreb-based band's upcoming debut album Differences In Language And Lifestyle which will be released through PRT Records on July 9.

"It feels great to finally be able to share with the world the results of so many hours spent underground," explains keyboardist Jure Buljević. "After all that’s gone on recently, we’re really keen to just get it out there and just see what happens. You can expect to hear many familiar and unfamiliar influences mixed up into something quite unique."

Drawing on both the sublime lyrical idiocies and impressive technical abilities of artists like Devin Townsend, Faith No More and Arcturus, these Croatians cut a devastating figure of prog rock to come.

Pre-order Differences In Language And Lifestyle.