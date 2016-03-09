Moody Blues man Hayward to tour UK

The Moody Blues mainman Justin Hayward has announced a UK tour.

His run of 12 intimate Stage Door dates get underway at Truro’s Hall For Cornwall on September 9 and wrap up with an appearance at the Isle Of Wight’s Shanklin Theatre on the 25th of the month.

Hayward says: “Stage Door was the title of a song on my first album Songwriter. Stage Door has a particular resonance for me as when were small boys, my brother and I could not afford to go to the shows at the Empire Theatre, Swindon – in fact we were regularly chased away from the lavish entrance by the fat commissionaire who stood guard there, but we loved the Stage Door.

“We saw many artists come and go. We believed it was the place the real magic entered and left the building – which of course it is. It is often the one part of the building I actually see nowadays and it has fond memories of joy for me to be lucky enough to be returning.”

Last week, Hayward reported he thought it was unlikely that The Moody Blues would record together again.

And he says this particular run of dates will have special significance as he realises that he might also be “coming to the end of my touring career one day soon, and the stage door will be the place of my final step and exit.”

He’ll be joined onstage by guitarist Mike Dawes and Julie Ragins “on everything else” and adds: “I have some brand new songs to mix in – as well as old favourites.”

Tickets are on sale via Live Nation and Ticketmaster and VIP packages are also available which include an autographed poster, t-shirt, bag and a lapel pin.

Sep 09: Truro Hall For Cornwall

Sep 10: Christchurch Regent Centre

Sep 11: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

Sep 14: Chatham Central Theatre

Sep 16: Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre

Sep 17: Guildford G Live

Sep 18: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

Sep 20: St. Albans Alban Arena

Sep 21: Gateshead Sage

Sep 22: Perth Concert Hall

Sep 24: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Sep 25: Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre