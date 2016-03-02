Moody Blues unlikely to record again

The Moody Blues are unlikely to record another album, according to guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward.

Hayward, drummer Graeme Edge and bassist John Lodge are currently on the road across the US – but despite their touring commitments, it looks as if their 2003 album December will be their final studio effort.

Hayward tells the Fort Myers Florida Weekly: “I think this is probably it. People want DVDs from us now. I think any product we do will be along that line.”

Reflecting on the band’s longevity and success, Hayward points to the fans the band picked up in the 80s as the ones who have stayed with them throughout the years.

He continues: “People think the 60s were our best time. But to be honest, the most fun was that time in the 80s – to have that opportunity to be on TV and have all the times of having hit singles in your early 40s.

“I was a kid in the 60s, with my head down and a little too stoned. In the 80s, I was able to enjoy it. Believe it or not, a lot of our audience today came from that time – not the 60s.”

As for touring, Hayward says he has no plans to stop. “I kind of feel a duty to do it,” he says. “Number one, it’s a lot of fun doing it. I wouldn’t want to give that up lightly. But I do feel a duty to the music. I’ve got a feeling I’d be doing it somewhere no matter what.”