Monster Truck release video for inspirational single Evolution

Monster Truck - True Rockers 1. True Rocker

2. Thundertruck

3. Evolution

4. Devil Don’t Care

5. Being Cool Is Over

6. Young City Heart

7. Undone

8. In My Own World

9. Denim Danger

10. Hurricane

11. The Howlin'

Canadian rockers Monster Truck have released a video for Evolution, the first track to emerge from their upcoming True Rockers collection. Evolution was originally released in early June, and was followed a week later by the title track of the album, which features former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

True Rockers is the follow-up to 2016’s Sittin’ Heavy and will be released on September 14 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.

“Evolution, as a song, was a real shift in a different direction," says singer Jon Harvey. "It was very eye opening in many different ways for us. We wanted to keep the video looking like the image that we built rather than have another curveball.

"I think the juxtaposition feels more natural than we expected, and the end product speaks for itself."

Last year Monster Truck took a recording rig out on the road and used it to develop ideas before heading to Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, with producer Dan Weller.

“When the inspiration strikes, use it," says Harvey. "If you’re not gonna use it, you’re wasting it. As soon as you think something could be a good song, work on it immediately. Inspiration is so valuable. We want people to listen to it and have fun – have as much fun as possible.”