Monster Truck launch True Rocker single with Dee Snider

Monster Truck - Evolution 1. True Rocker

2. Thundertruck

3. Evolution

4. Devil Don’t Care

5. Being Cool Is Over

6. Young City Heart

7. Undone

8. In My Own World

9. Denim Danger

10. Hurricane

11. The Howlin’

Canadian firebrands Monster Truck have announced details of their third studio album, True Rockers, the follow-up to 2016's Sittin' Heavy. The album was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina last July, and is released on September 14.

The band have also released the second track from the album, True Rocker, which features legendary Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider. Evolution was released last week.

"He’s a true rocker," says lead singer and bassist Jon 'Marv' Harvey. "Who’s more perfect than Dee Snider?"

The band worked with Canadian producers Gavin Brown and Maia Davies on three tracks on the album, Evolution, Young City Hearts, and Hurricane.

“We had a chance to work with some hit makers so we took the chance," says Harvey. "What came out is different than anything we have done. Gavin and Maia were fantastic to work with. It added a lot of colour to the record and allowed us the opportunity to take a risk and branch out a little. We want people to listen to it and have fun, have as much fun as possible."

"I mean right off the beginning of the album you hear me scream at Marv," adds guitarist Jeremy Widerman. "That just kicks off the entire vibe of the album."

Monster Truck play the main stage at Download Festival this Saturday at 12.45.