Monster Truck return with massive new single Evolution and unveil album no.3

Monster Truck - True Rockers 1. True Rocker

2. Thundertruck

3. Evolution

4. Devil Don’t Care

5. Being Cool Is Over

6. Young City Heart

7. Undone

8. In My Own World

9. Denim Danger

10. Hurricane

11. The Howlin’

Monster Truck have revealed that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Sittin’ Heavy is titled True Rockers, and it’ll launch on September 14 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.

The Canadian outfit took a recording rig out on the road with them last year and used it to get song ideas down before hitting Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, last summer with producer Dan Weller.

Vocalist and bassist Jon ‘Marv’ Harvey explains: “When the inspiration strikes, use it, if you’re not gonna use it, you’re wasting it.

“As soon as you think something could be a good song, work on it immediately. Inspiration is so valuable. We want people to listen to it and have fun – have as much fun as possible.”

Guitarist Jeremy Widerman agrees: “That’s what I was going to say too. Right off the beginning of the album you hear me scream at Marv. That just kicks off the entire vibe of the album. Us in a room, having fun, joking and yelling at each other.”

Monster Truck will celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2019 – and Harvey has reflected on their career so far.

He says: “I think you have to know where you came from, otherwise how do you know where you’re going? You can’t forget your roots – we started from such a pure place of just a party.

“I literally couldn’t ask for anything better. How am I so lucky that I get to do this? Perseverance pays off.”

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has been confirmed as a guest vocalist on the track True Rocker, while the first song from the record, Evolution, can be listened to below.