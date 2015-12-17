Monster Truck announce Euro tour

Monster Truck have announced a short 2016 European tour.

The run of dates will kick off at Germany’s Rockpalast, Bochum, on March 29, and wrap up with a show at London’s 100 Club on April 5.

The gigs are in support of their latest album Sittin’ Heavy, set for release on February 19 via Mascot Label Group.

Frontman and bassist Jon Harvey says: “We are insanely excited to get back across the ocean. Every time has been full of lifelong memories and we expect to make some new ones in March 2016.”

The Canadian outfit have released the tracks The Enforcer and Don’t Tell Me How To Live from their second album, which is available for pre-order.

Monster Truck 2016 European tour

Mar 29: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Mar 30: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Mar 31: Munich Strom, Germany

Apr 01: Ansterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 03: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Apr 05: London 100 Club, UK

Sittin’ Heavy tracklist