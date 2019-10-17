Mono release single Halo from upcoming EP Before The Past

Mono have released Halo (Live From Electrical Audio), taken from their upcoming EP Before The Past.

Before The Past is out on November 8 via Temporary Residence. It sees the band revisiting three of their earliest songs, Com(?), L’America and Halo, newly re-recorded with longtime collaborator Steve Albini. The EP is available to pre-order now.

Mixed by Albini with Temporary Residence founder Jeremy deVine, Before The Past celebrates the present of Mono as well as documenting the past.

Mono tour Europe in November and December (full dates below). The series of dates includes three shows curated by the band in two days in London.

Friday December 13 will see Boris and Envy co-headline Oval Space with support from Årabrot and Svalbard, while a matinee show on December 14 features Nordic Giants alongside A.A. Williams, Prog Awards winner Jo Quail and Floating Spectrum.

The shows will be rounded off by a performance at The Barbican where Mono and The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra will be joined by special guests Alcest. Tickets are on sale now.

Mono Winter Tour 2019

Nov 29 / Zorlu PSM / Istanbul, TU

Nov 30 / Rockstadt / Brasov, RO

Dec 1 / Aglomerat / Moscow, RU

Dec 2 / Atlas / Kiev, UA

Dec 4 / Roverstaden / Oslo, NO

Dec 5 / Pustervik / Gothenburg, SE

Dec 6 / Fryshuset Klubben / Stockholm, SE

Dec 7 / Lille Vega / Copenhagen, DK

Dec 8 / Mojo / Hamburg, DE

Dec 9 / Gebaude9 / Cologne, DE

Dec 10 / Doornroosje / Nijmegen, NL

Dec 11 / Botanique / Brussels, BE

Dec 12 / Le Petit Bain / Paris, FR

Dec 13 / Oval Space / London, UK

Dec 14 / Village Underground / London, UK (afternoon show)

Dev 14 / Barbican / London, UK