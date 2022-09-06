Mogwai announce winter UK tour dates

Mogwai have announced UK shows for winter '22/23.

The Glasgow post-rock quartet will sign off their 2022 with four Scottish shows, including two nights at the Barrowland Ballroom in their hometown, then kick off their 2023 with shows in England and Wales in February.

Stuart Braithwaite's band will play:

2022



Dec 20: Music Hall, Aberdeen

Dec 21: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Dec 22: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Dec 23: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

2023



Feb 10: Albert Hall, Manchester

Feb 11: O2 Academy, Leeds

Feb 12: Sage, Gateshead

Feb 14: Rock City, Nottingham

Feb 15: The Forum, Bath

Feb 16: Great Hall, Cardiff

Feb 17: Brighton Dome, Brighton

Feb 18: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Feb 19: O2 Institute, Birmingham



Band leader Braithwaite is to publish a memoir in September. Spaceships over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth (opens in new tab) is due on September 1 via White Rabbit Publishing, and will tell the story of Braithwaite’s childhood through to his career fronting Mogwai.

The book is billed as "a love song to live rock and roll; to the passionate abandon we've all felt in the crowd (and some of us, if lucky enough, from the stage) at a truly incendiary gig. It is also the story of a life lived on the edge; of the high-times and hazardous pit-stops of international touring with a band of misfits and miscreants."



Lee Brackstone of White Rabbit says: “From his early years in thrall to the giants of alternative music like MBV, JAMC and Sonic Youth to improbable sonic misadventures on tour with one of the greatest psychedelic bands of the present day, Mogwai, Stuart Braithwaite’s memoir is a funny and righteous celebration of a life lived on the road and in the studio, dedicated to the pursuit of aural (and occasionally) psychic enlightenment and obliteration.”

The book can be pre-ordered now (opens in new tab).