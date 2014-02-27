Miss May I Release Gone Video

Miss May I have unveiled the first video from Rise Of The Lion.

The video shows Ohio’s finest performing as one lucky fan gets inked for the new album’s front cover! Not a bad way to show some dedication, eh?

Check it out below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_R5jTAnDn8

Rise Of The Lion is the follow-up to 2012′s career-best At Heart and was recorded by the one and only Terry Date (Pantera, Deftones, Bring Me The Horizon).

“Rise Of The Lion is a big step forward for our band,” explains frontman Levi Benton. “It’s our most diverse record by far. The main goal was to create a timeless metal record that defines our band and I believe we have done it.

“I wanted to find a new perspective to write from on this record,” he adds. “I wanted it to be less about me and my life, as I feel I covered that a lot on the last record. So I have this huge box of letters we’ve received from fans over the years. Often they are about how our songs have helped people through tough times or been the soundtrack to great times. So I decided to write songs from the perspective of different fans who have written to us.”

Rise Of The Lion will land on April 28 via Rise. Check out the tracklist below.

_Rise Of The Lion _Tracklist