Ministry release psychedelic visualiser video for new single AmeriKKKa

Ministry have released a psychedelic visualiser video for their new single AmeriKKKa.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s latest album AmeriKKKant, which launched in March this year via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about Ministry and their impact on the music scene, former Dead Kennedys vocalist Jello Biafra says: “So much great music has been inspired by Ministry – Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and White Zombie, KMFDM and Rammstein and back full circle to Ministry’s own influences, like the reborn Killing Joke.

“But there's still only one Al Jourgensen. No one really does this now except Ministry. Somehow, in spite of himself, the Hunter Thompson of rock is still cranking out really good music and state of the art sound.

“Is it Trump? The world burning like Rome? I feel another trilogy coming on.

"This whole assault of an album really feels like it was made in a bunker, with you know who pacing all over his pillbox; half crazy to attack or be annihilated, just to get our whole Trumpamuck nightmare over with. Then what's around the corner?”

Ministry will head out on the road later this year in support of AmeriKKKant with support from Carpenter Brut.

The shows will kick off in San Francisco on November 21 and wrap up with two nights at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on the 20 and 21 of December.

Ministry and Carpenter Brut 2018 North American tour dates

Nov 21: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Nov 23: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Nov 24: Denver Fillmore, CO

Nov 27: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Nov 29: Joliet The Forge, IL

Nov 30: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Dec 01: Detroit Majestic Theater, MI

Dec 02: Toronto Rebel, ON

Dec 04: Rochester Anthology, NY

Dec 05: Washington Fillmore, DC

Dec 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 07: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 08: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Dec 10: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Dec 11: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Dec 12: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Dec 13: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Dec 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 16: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Dec 18: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Dec 20: Los Angeles The Fonda, CA

Dec 21: Los Angeles The Fonda, CA