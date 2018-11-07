Ministry pull no punches in video for their intense new single We’re Tired Of It

Ministry have released a past-paced and psychedelic visualiser video for their new single We’re Tired Of It.

It’s the latest track taken from Al Jourgensen and co’s latest studio album AmeriKKKant, which launched in March this year via Nuclear Blast and comes as the band prepare to head out on tour across North America.

A statement of the albums reads: “The psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant’s nine tracks are rooted in Al Jourgensen’s unadulterated anger for what’s happening in America today.

“The waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one’s opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders’ sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.”

AmeriKKKant is now available to purchase. Find details below.

Ministry will be joined on the tour by Carpenter Brut and Alien Weaponry.

Ministry - AmeriKKKant

Ministry 2018 North American tour dates

Nov 21: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Nov 23: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Nov 24: Denver Fillmore, CO

Nov 27: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Nov 29: Joliet The Forge, IL

Nov 30: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Dec 01: Detroit Majestic Theater, MI

Dec 02: Toronto Rebel, ON

Dec 04: Rochester Anthology, NY

Dec 05: Washington Fillmore, DC

Dec 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 07: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 08: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Dec 10: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Dec 11: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Dec 12: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Dec 13: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Dec 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 16: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Dec 18: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Dec 20: Los Angeles The Fonda, CA

Dec 21: Los Angeles The Fonda, CA