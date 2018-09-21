Mike Shinoda teams up with K.Flay in video for Make It Up As I Go

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released a video for his new solo track Make It Up As I Go.

The song kicks off his solo album Post Traumatic, which arrived back in June via Warner Bros. Records, with the song and promo featuring American singer/songwriter K.Flay.

The pair previously collaborated on a track that was due to appear on Linkin Park’s One More Light, but was never released, with Rolling Stone reporting that Make It Up As I Go was originally intended to be a ballad.

K.Flay told the site: “I don’t know if I’d call it an urgency, but Mike had a real sense of purpose. I just got the sense he wanted to make things, and I totally get that.

“I think in the face of all types of uncertainty, it can be affirming and beautiful to make stuff.”

Shinoda previously shared videos for the tracks Crossing A Line, Nothing Makes Sense Anymore, About You and Running From My Shadow.