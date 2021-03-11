Mike Shinoda shares music video for Happy Endings single

Mike Shinoda has shared a new music video for his single Happy Endings, featuring Phoenix, Arizona pop star UPSAHL and Puerto Rican-born, Texas-based rapper iann dior.

The psychedelic video was directed by PIX3LFACE, who's also worked with Travis Barker and Fever 333, and features illustrations that were hand-drawn by Shinoda.

The Linkin Park co-founder launched the Happy Endings single via NFT auction in February, with proceeds from the auction benefitting the ArtCenter College of Design. Shinoda released the multi-album project Dropped Frames in 2020, and also teamed up with Matt Heafy last month for a collaboration that was streamed on Twitch.

The video has been released as a fundraiser for the MusiCares Covid-19 relief foundation, with Shinoda saying "MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need."

Fans can donate to the cause via the video link. Check out the video below.