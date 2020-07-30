Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda to release Dropped Frames Vol. 2 on Friday

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has announced that he’ll release Dropped Frames Vol. 2 tomorrow (July 31).

The vocalist and multi-instrumentalist launched Dropped Frames Vol. 1 just three weeks ago, but recently told Forbes that work on part two had been completed, with the third and final instalment “in progress.”

Shinoda has also revealed the tracklist and cover art for Dropped Frames Vol. 2 which can be found below.

Shinoda collaborated with his fans for the project through his Twitch channel, taking their suggestions and then recording the songs.

He said: “Dropped Frames is just as much about the live channel as it is about the ‘album’. The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself.

“When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between.”

Shinoda will also host a Dropped Frames Vol. 2 listening party on his Twitch channel at 10am PST (6pm BST) on Friday.

Mike Shinoda: Dropped Frames Vol. 2

1. Transitions

2. Crystalina

3. Julio’s Revenge

4. Isolation Bird - feat. Money Mark

5. Side Scrolling

6. Dungeon Crawler

7. Dog Whistles

8. Astral - feat. Elise Trouw

9. Sunset Drive

10. Channeling Pt. 2 - feat. Dan Mayo

11. King Paprika

12. Party Meow