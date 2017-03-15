Mike Portnoy Confirms More European Dates For Shattered Fortress

Mike Portnoy has announced a string of extra live dates across Europe for his Shattered Fortress project. The project sees Portnoy performing with members of UK prog band Haken and the Neal Morse Band from the US, performing Portnoy’s 12 Step Suite and other Dream Theater and Portnoy material.

“This is not ‘a new band or project’, it is ‘an exclusive EVENT’ that will be making several exclusive live appearances in select markets throughout the world ONLY in 2017,” says the drummer. “The setlist at the show will be comprised of the 12 Step Suite and select other classic Mike Portnoy/Dream Theater songs. As of now, these are the only Shattered Fortress shows… after 2017, this will NOT be happening again… So don’t miss this ONCE IN A LIFETIME event while you can!”

Appearances at Spain’s Be Prog! My Friend and Germany’s Night Of The Prog had been confirmed, but now dates in the UK and across Europe as well as Prog Power USA. They will play:

London Koko - June 28

Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend - 30

Paris Trianon - July 1

Esch Sur Alzette (Luxembourg) Kulturfabrick - 3

Milan Teatro Della Luna - 4

Pratteln (Switzerland) Z7 - 5

Tilburg (Holland) 013 - 6

Tel Aviv Teatre Club - 8

St. Petersburg (Russia) Aurora - 12

Lorely Night Of The Prog - 14

Prog Power USA - Sept 8

Mexico City El Plaza Condesa - 10

Tickets go on sale this evening, Wednesday 15 March at 7pm.