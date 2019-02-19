Midas Fall premiere new single Blink with Prog

Prog Award winning duo Midas Fall have premiere their brand new single Blink with Prog. You can listen below.

"Blink is about having your expectations shattered in just a blink of an eye and the journey of self-doubt that follows," Elizabeth Heaton told Prog. "Originally a short acoustic track that captured that feeling, the song then evolved into a more progressive/post rock song in the rehearsal room - one that we are very excited about playing live for the first time on our upcoming tour."

Blink is released through Monotreme Records this Friday, February 22. Midas Fall then undertake a European tour with a full 4-piece band, featuring Chris MacKinnon on bass and Calum MacVicar on drums) and including a full audio-visual performance. They will play:

NED Amsterdam The Waterhole - February 25

GER Cologne MTC - 26

CZE Prague Club Famu - 27

HUN Budapest Robot - 28

GER Frankfurt Nachtleben - March 3

GER Hamburg Headcrash - 4

GER Berlin Musik & Frieden - 5

GER Munich Backstage Club - 6

GER Karlsruhe ITL - 7

BEL Die Kleine Kunst - 8