Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired by the band in 2018, is working with Mick Fleetwood again. The news was broken by Swedish songwriter and producer Carl Falk, who appears to be working with Fleetwood on a new solo album, his first since the Mick Fleetwood Band's Something Big in 2004.

Posting on Threads last month, Falk – who has previously worked with Demi Lovato, One Direction, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Avicii, Ariana Grande and many more – shared a picture of Buckingham and Fleetwood together in the studio.

"Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to play Lindsey the album we have been working on," Falk wrote. "And to see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album and offering to play guitar and to sing on it. Can’t wait to finish this one."

This month, Falk posted further images from the sessions, including one captioned "Mick and Lindsey together again, what a flawless guitar player" and another with Fleetwood and Adam Granduciel, frontman with Philadelphia rockers The War On Drugs. Most recently, Falk posted a video of himself jamming with Buckingham in the studio.

In 2028 it was reported that Buckingham had left Fleetwood Mac over a disagreement related to the band’s final tour, but it was later revealed that Buckingham's tumultuous relationship with former partner Stevie Nicks was at the root of the split.

"I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could," Nicks told Rolling Stone last year. "You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

More recently, Fleetwood has urged Nicks and Buckingham to take steps to repair their relationship, telling US Weekly, "I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both.

“I miss playing as much as we used to. I’m hoping next year, one way or another, some band somewhere will say, come and play with drums or something. So I always love to do whatever I can do working on an album that next year we may tour with it. I don’t know, [but] not Fleetwood Mac."