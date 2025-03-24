Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working together again

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Photos posted on social media show Lindsey Buckingham in the studio with Mick Fleetwood for the first time since being fired by Fleetwood Mac seven years ago

Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham press photos
(Image credit: Mick Fleetwood: Amanda Demme | Lindsey Buckingham: Lauren Dukoff)

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired by the band in 2018, is working with Mick Fleetwood again. The news was broken by Swedish songwriter and producer Carl Falk, who appears to be working with Fleetwood on a new solo album, his first since the Mick Fleetwood Band's Something Big in 2004.

Posting on Threads last month, Falk – who has previously worked with Demi Lovato, One Direction, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Avicii, Ariana Grande and many more – shared a picture of Buckingham and Fleetwood together in the studio.

"Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to play Lindsey the album we have been working on," Falk wrote. "And to see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album and offering to play guitar and to sing on it. Can’t wait to finish this one."

This month, Falk posted further images from the sessions, including one captioned "Mick and Lindsey together again, what a flawless guitar player" and another with Fleetwood and Adam Granduciel, frontman with Philadelphia rockers The War On Drugs. Most recently, Falk posted a video of himself jamming with Buckingham in the studio.

In 2028 it was reported that Buckingham had left Fleetwood Mac over a disagreement related to the band’s final tour, but it was later revealed that Buckingham's tumultuous relationship with former partner Stevie Nicks was at the root of the split.

"I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could," Nicks told Rolling Stone last year. "You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

More recently, Fleetwood has urged Nicks and Buckingham to take steps to repair their relationship, telling US Weekly, "I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both.

“I miss playing as much as we used to. I’m hoping next year, one way or another, some band somewhere will say, come and play with drums or something. So I always love to do whatever I can do working on an album that next year we may tour with it. I don’t know, [but] not Fleetwood Mac."

Post by @carlfalkmusic
View on Threads
Post by @carlfalkmusic
View on Threads
Post by @carlfalkmusic
View on Threads
Post by @carlfalkmusic
View on Threads
Post by @carlfalkmusic
View on Threads
Post by @carlfalkmusic
View on Threads
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock
The Darkness wearing business suits

In these troubled times, what we really need is a honky tonk single from The Darkness tackling the issue of male flatulence during lovemaking
Nancy Wilson

"It's embarrassing to be American now." Heart's Nancy Wilson hits out at America's "salacious billionaire culture" and says it's embarrassing to be an American in 2025
The Darkness wearing business suits

In these troubled times, what we really need is a honky tonk single from The Darkness tackling the issue of male flatulence during lovemaking
See more latest
Most Popular
The Darkness wearing business suits
In these troubled times, what we really need is a honky tonk single from The Darkness tackling the issue of male flatulence during lovemaking
Nancy Wilson
"It's embarrassing to be American now." Heart's Nancy Wilson hits out at America's "salacious billionaire culture" and says it's embarrassing to be an American in 2025
Steven WIlson
"I'm not as humourless as my music!" Steven Wilson announces comedians as support acts for upcoming London Palladium shows
Metallica in 1996
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is open to making another Load-style album: “We might just say, ‘OK, let’s go back to the ’90s again.’ It’s not a bad idea.”
Corey Glover
Watch Living Colour's Corey Glover deliver a killer performance of the band's signature anthem Cult Of Personality on The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Pogues in 1988
“It was wonderful, ecstatic, thrilling, boring, horrible, oppressive, heartbreaking." The Pogues' Jem Finer on life in a band with the "maddening" Shane MacGowan
Peter Murphy
“This new album is as powerful as any of my work to date.” Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy announces Silver Shade, his first solo album in 11 years, featuring collaborations with Trent Reznor, Tool's Justin Chancellor and Boy George
Malevolence
"It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic and legendary venues!" Malevolence announce Where Only The Truth Is Spoken UK and European tour, featuring their biggest ever headline shows
Brian Knapp with his Led Zeppelin artwork
Previously unseen Led Zeppelin artwork discovered by same man who found slice of George Harrison's leftover toast
Eddie Vedder studio portrait
Eddie Vedder releases anguished version of Neil Young classic The Needle And The Damage Done