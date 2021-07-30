Michael Woodman continues his solo journey with new video for The Levitant

Thumpermonkey singer and guitarist Michael Woodman has released a new video for The Levitant, which you can watch below.

It's taken from his upcoming solo album Psithurism which will be released through Believer's Roast Records on August 6. Named for the ancient greek term for wind in the trees, Psithurism moves away from Woodman’s maximalist sci-fi contributions to Thumpermonkey’s recent Make Me Young Etc, fusing 70s progressive influences with 80s Scott Walker and weird fiction.

The video was created by longtime Thumpermonkey collaborators Ashley Jones and Anthony Carpendale.

"The hazy, ethereal and slightly menacing nature footage was filmed around Brighton, Shoreham and Rottingdean on a phone equipped with kaleidoscope and macro lenses," explains Carpendale. "Shooting on a phone enabled me to sneak around and grab more varied and unusual angles than if I'd used a regular camera. There's an abundance of nature and tranquillity in Victorian graveyards, so footage from that and some decaying shorelines seemed like the ideal material to compliment Michael's beautiful, contemplative song."

Psithurism features the drumming, engineering and mixing talents of ex-Cleft’s John Simm, alongside bass by Guapo/Thumpermonkey’s Sam Warren, and saxophone by Knifeworld’s Josh Perl.

Pre-order Psithurism.