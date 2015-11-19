Trending

Michael Rother confirms London show

He'll play material from Neu!, Harmonia and his solo career at February gig

Michael Rother will play tracks form his work in Neu! and Harmonia as well as his solo career at a London gig arranged for next year.

Rother plays at London’s Under The Bridge on February 5 in celebration of last month’s release of the Harmonia Complete Works boxset. He contributed and edited archive material for the package, of which TeamRock wrote: “Four decades on, Harmonia still radiate an alluringly warm, innocent, other-worldly beauty.”

Tickets for February’s show are available via the venue’s website for £24.

