Michael Rother confirms London show

Michael Rother will play tracks form his work in Neu! and Harmonia as well as his solo career at a London gig arranged for next year.

Rother plays at London’s Under The Bridge on February 5 in celebration of last month’s release of the Harmonia Complete Works boxset. He contributed and edited archive material for the package, of which TeamRock wrote: “Four decades on, Harmonia still radiate an alluringly warm, innocent, other-worldly beauty.”

Tickets for February’s show are available via the venue’s website for £24.