Michael Moorcock releases new collaboration with Spirits Burning

Fantasy writer/art rock visionary Michael Moorcock has teamed up once again with Don Falcone's space rock collective Spirits Burning for upcoming album The Hollow Lands, which has been released through Cleopatra Records.

“The Hollow Lands is a beautiful piece of work, building on An Alien Heat with musical subtlety and intelligence," says Moorcock. "I am delighted by the interpretation and can't wait to hear the resolution to this amazing project! They are a wonderful complement to what is one of my own favourite sequences and I could not hope for a better interpretation.”

The Hollow Lands is a continuation of a trilogy of Moorcock’s stories, dubbed The Dancers At The Ends Of Time series, that began with An Alien Heat, released in 2018. For this second instalment, Falcone has assembled a stellar cast of progressive rock luminaries including Blue Öyster Cult members Albert Bouchard, Eric Bloom, Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and Joe Bouchard, Hawkwind associates Harvey Bainbridge, Steve Bemand, Bridget Wishart, Adrian Shaw and Dead Fred as well as Nektar’s Ron Howden, Strawbs' Chas Cronk, and many more!

“This album was another opportunity to work closely with Al (Bouchard) on Mike's Dancers series," addds Falcone. "Al started seven of the songs and played on 15. Together, we invited a special group of musicians, and they brought an amazing amount of enthusiasm and passion to this adventure. Plus, it was great to record Mike again. He provided vocals or harmonica to 16 of the 18 songs.”

The Hollow Lands is available now on digital, CD and a very special limited edition coloured vinyl pressing with full colour printed sleeve.

Get The Hollow Lands.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Spirits Burning & Michael Moorcock: The Hollow Lands

1. To Hollow Lands

2. Isn't It Delicious?

3. Playing At Ships

4. Dance Through Time

5. Warm Snow Peaks

6. On The Hunt

7. A Haze Of Crimson Light

8. Conflict & Illusions

9. Robot Nurse & The Children Of The Pit

10. A Conversation With H.G. Wells

11. Awful Dilemma

12. Mr. Underwood's Soliloquy

13. Time Machine Cabriolet

14. We May Yet Be Saved

15. Morphail Megaflow

16. Memorable Night At Café Royal

17. To The Time Machine, At Last

18. Make A Fire