Michael Moorcock to release new album

Hawkwind collaborator and author Michael Moorcock has released his third studio album with his band The Deep Fix.

Live At The Terminal Cafe sees Moorcock working again with guitarist Martin Stone. Moorcock wrote or co-wrote the 11 songs, sings lead vocals on all tracks, and also performed harmonica on two songs on the album which was mixed and produced by Don Falcone.

"Martin contacted Denis Baudrillart, the outstanding French drummer, and bassist/all-rounder Brad Scott and we rented a rehearsal studio," Moorcock tells Prog. "Eventually, the basic tracks were recorded in Montmartre and after that it was up to my friend Sean Orr in Texas to add fiddle and friend Don Falcone in California to perform his magic, adding Catherine Foreman and Jonathan Segel (Camper Van Beethoven), and our first psychedelic country & cajun record was ready to go. Like a lot of my music, it’s intended to complement certain books of mine, in this case, the ‘Blood’ trilogy set in Texas and Louisiana where the Earth’s polarities are reversed, with bizarre consequences.”

Both the CD package and vinyl version include full lyrics, plus artwork by Walter Simonson (best known for Marvel Comics’ Thor), who drew Moorcock’s DC series Michael Moorcock’s Multiverse.

The full tracklist is:

1. The Effects Of Entropy

2. Terminal Café

3. The Dream Of Eden

4. Sam Oakenhurst's Story

5. St. James Infirmary

6. The Heat Of The New Orleans Night

7. Lou

8. A Man Like Me

9. Mississippi Turn Round

10. Blood

11. Eden Revisited

The CD can be ordered here and the vinyl version here.