Mew announce live dates for 2020

Danish alt.proggers Mew have announced a handful of live dates to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their fourth album And The Glass Handed Kites.

In a statement on their Facebook page the band stated: "To celebrate the 15th anniversary of And The Glass Handed Kites we will be playing a series of live shows in 2020," says Mew's Jonas Bjerre. "These shows will feature music from the album, some rarely heard B-Sides and more from our entire catalog.

“In all the years since its inception, we have never attempted to play this sequence of songs live in that same manner. Next year, we intend to make that attempt. More news & announcements about And The Glass Handed Kites to come..."

The band will play:

UK London Royal Festival Hall - May 12

FIN Helsinki The House Of Culture - 14

DEN Copenhagen KB Hallen - 16

NOR Oslo Centrum Scene - Jun 4

NOR Tromso Rakettnatt Festival - Aug 28/9

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, available here.