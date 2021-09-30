Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ lineup immortalised as new Funko figures

Earlier this month, Metallica celebrated the 30th anniversary of their epic ‘Black Album’ with a brand new remaster across multiple formats - including the companion release The Metallica Blacklist which features dozens of artists and their interpretations of tracks from the record.

Now the team at Funko have muscled in on the action by revealing the snappily titled Deluxe Pop! Album Metallica which immortalises James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Jason Newsted as small plastic figures.

And that’s not all – along with Metallica’s 1991 lineup, the Deluxe Pop! Album comes with a replica of the front cover of the album, but be warned, it's not a real record.

Funko marked the announcement by posting a video showing Hammett unboxing the product which you can watch below.

Funko say: “It’s been 30 years since Metallica released their self-titled album and we’re celebrating by releasing the exclusive Deluxe Pop! Album Metallica.

“Never forget the iconic album or the music of Metallica by collecting this Deluxe Pop! Album Metallica which features each of the band members as Pop! figures and the album cover art packaged together in a protective hardcase that can be hung on a wall.

“Pop! James Hetfield, Pop! Lars Ulrich, Pop! Kirk Hammett, and Pop! Jason Newsted are grayscale collectibles made to match the album’s colour scheme.”

Deluxe Pop! Album Metallica is exclusive to Walmart at the moment and will arrive in the UK and Europe on a date still to be confirmed. It can be pre-ordered now, with purchases arriving before Christmas.

The pop culture collectables firm have previously released a number of musicians, including Alice Cooper, Elton John, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Kurt Cobain and, more recently, Ozzy Osbourne.