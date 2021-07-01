Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman to be celebrated via the medium of Funko Pop! Vinyl figure

When archaeologists in the future delve through the rubble that 2021 has left behind, we wonder what they'll make of all the Funko Pop! figures. Since its inception in 1998, Washington toy company Funko has released something in the region of 20,000 products, with an early emphasis on Wacky Wobbler bobblehead dolls being surpassed by the huge success of their Pop! Vinyl figures.

These allegedly cute figures are now an enormous business - in 2018, Pop! Vinyl toys generated over $600m in income for the parent company - with musicians including Alice Cooper, Elton John, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop and Kurt Cobain having their official likenesses rendered in highly desirable polyvinyl chloride form.

Now, after releasing an Ozzy Osbourne Pop! Vinyl figure and adding to their Funko Pop Albums series with a Black Sabbath Album release late last year, Funko have taken another step towards collectable toy immortality by unleashing a figure celebrating the 40th anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman.

"Never forget where it started," exclaim the manufacturers, "or the journey that unfolded along the way, by collecting this special Pop! Album of Diary of a Madman which features a Pop! Ozzy Osbourne (as he's seen on the album's cover) and the album cover art packaged together in a protective case that can be hung on a wall.

"The Pop! inside is secured to the case to keep your display looking pristine and undisturbed by all the heavy metal music and head banging that's inevitable. Vinyl figure is approximately 4 inches tall."

The figure is part of Funko's Popapolooza 2021 range, which also includes Green Day, Ghost, Twenty One Pilots, John Lennon and more.

The Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman Funko Pop! Vinyl figure is available to pre-order now.