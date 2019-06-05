Metallica to perform US national anthem at Game 3 of the NBA finals

Metallica have confirmed they’ll play the US national anthem at tonight’s NBA finals game at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

It’s Game 3 of the basketball finals between the hometown Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, with the best of seven series poised at one game each.

Metallica say: “We love to support our local teams, so we’re very excited to be a part of our hometown Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of their fourth NBA championship in five years!

“Look for James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett to hit the hardwood and kick off Game 3, June 5, with their rendition of the US national anthem and award-winning country artist Tenille Arts performing the Canadian national anthem.”

The band add: “Congratulations to the Warriors for competing in the NBA Finals five seasons in a row! We are honoured and proud to be on hand during this year’s quest. Go Dubs!”

While the Warriors have enjoyed huge success over the last few years, this is the Raptors first appearance in the NBA finals in the franchise’s 23-year history.

Following tonight’s appearance in Oakland, Metallica will head back across the Atlantic for their run of European summer shows, which will get under way at Dublin’s Slane Castle on Saturday (June 8).

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany