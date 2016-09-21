David Bowie Berlin plaque destroyed after 3 weeks

The David Bowie plaque before it was destroyed

A plaque marking David Bowie’s old flat in Berlin has been destroyed just three weeks after it was unveiled.

Bowie stayed at Hauptstrasse 155 in the city’s Schoneberg district between 1976-1978 and created his Berlin Trilogy of albums Low, Heroes and Lodger while at the address – a flat he shared with Iggy Pop.

The porcelain plaque was unveiled at the end of August, with fans, friends and politicians attending the ceremony.

Berlin mayor Michael Muller immediately gave the €3400 plate the green light, despite legislation usually requiring a five-year waiting time before such an honour is bestowed to ensure the deceased figure was of historical significance.

Makers KPM – The Royal Porcelain Factory – stated at the time that should it be stolen, vandalised or destroyed, they could replace it within 24-hours – with the Berlinger Morgenpost confirming the company have indeed created a new one.

It is not yet clear if the plaque was stolen or fell from the wall, with police continuing their investigations.

Bowie died in January this year aged 69 after an 18-month battle with cancer – just days after the release of his Blackstar album.

The last-ever Bowie recordings will be released in October on the Lazarus Cast Album, which features tracks from Bowie’s off-Broadway show Lazarus.

The Bowie plaque in Berlin (Image: © Getty)

