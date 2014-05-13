Metallica pay tribute to Ozzy at benefit show

Metallica performed a mini-set of acoustic covers at a benefit gig – including a version of Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman.

The metal icons paid tribute to Ozzy at the 10th annual Musicares MAP Fund benefit concert in Los Angeles, where the Black Sabbath frontman was given the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for his support of the fund and his commitment to helping addicts through the recovery process.

Metallica also played cover versions of Rare Earth’s I Just Want To Celebrate, Deep Purple’s When A Blind Man Cries and The Beatles’ In My Life.

The band say in a statement: “It’s no secret that Ozzy has been a major presence throughout our entire lives and we are so humbled and honoured to be with Ozzy for this special evening.”

Slash was also in attendance and joined Ozzy’s band onstage.

Also honoured at the event was Village Studios owner Jeff Greenberg who was given the From The Heart Award for his dedication to the mission and goals of the organisation. Musicares offers support and rehabilitation to musicians recovering from addiction.

See fan-filmed footage of Metallica covering Diary Of A Madman below