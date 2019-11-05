Metallica once again dig deep to help wildfire relief efforts

Metallica have once again donated $100,000 to help wildlife relief efforts in California.

Last November, the band made two separate payments of $50,000 to aid efforts to combat deadly wildfires which swept through the US state.

And with the Kincaid fire in northern California burning more than 75,000 acres and the Maria fire claiming 9400 acres in the south, Metallica have dug deep once more in an effort to alleviate some of this year's problems.

Metallica say: “Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires.

“All Within My Hands would like to lend support to those affected in both Northern and Southern California by donating $100,000 to assist in relief, $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund – created by the Community Foundation Sonoma County – and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund - created by the California Community Foundation.

“Both organisations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms.

“We would also like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need as well as the first responders who have been working tirelessly to keep Californians safe.

“Whether you are able to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps.”

The band will publish their children’s book The ABCs Of Metallica on December 26, with a portion of proceeds from sales going to their charitable foundation.