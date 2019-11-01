Watch Kirk Hammett read his entry from children’s book The ABCs Of Metallica

Metallica have release a video showing Kirk Hammett read the entry about him from the children’s book The ABCs of Metallica.

The book will feature rhymes and illustrations and will detail the history of the band, and has been co-written by Howie Abrams with illustrations by Michael ‘Kaves’ McLeer, who took part in Metallica's Obey Your Master exhibition back in 2012.

The video sees the guitarist reaching the letter K, and he’s clearly having a good time reading what Abrams had to say about him, with the entry touching on his “mind-bending solos”, and being thrilled by scary stuff including “vampires, zombies and ghosts.”

Watch the video below.

A statement on the book reads: “The ABCs Of Metallica looks back at the remarkable history of heavy metal’s most celebrated group.

“Each letter of the alphabet highlights a significant moment along the band’s journey, from their humble garage days, to their numerous classic albums such as ...And Justice For All and Master Of Puppets, to biographical information on the band members themselves.

“The book is sure to entertain young readers as well as diehard fans of all ages.”

The ABCs Of Metallica will be published later this year, with a portion of proceeds from sales benefiting Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

(Image credit: Permuted Press)