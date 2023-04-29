Metallica mix it up on second night of World Tour in Amsterdam

Metallica played their second Amsterdam show tonight – featuring a completely different setlist to Thursday's first show at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
The thrash giants got their two-year M72 World Tour underway in the Netherlands with two impressive setlists. Thursday's set included a surprise opener in instrumental Orion from Master Of Puppets.
Tonight's performance saw them open with The Call of Ktulu from their second album Ride the Lightning. They also played the title track from new album 72 Seasons and gave a live debut to You Must Burn!
Metallica closed the show with the hard hitting double of One and Enter Sandman.
Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen opened the show as a late replacement for Five Finger Death Punch, who pulled out to give singer Ivan Moody time to recover from hernia surgery. Ice Nine Kills were the other support act for Saturday's show.
The full setlist, and some fan footage from tonight's show, can be viewed below.
Metallica's M72 tour features a new in-the-round stage set, with the band's iconic "snake pit" relocated to the centre of the stage, giving fans a 360-degree view of the performance.
Metallica setlist Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena - 29 April 2023
The Call of Ktulu
Creeping Death
Leper Messiah
Until It Sleeps
72 Seasons
If Darkness Had a Son
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
You Must Burn!
The Unforgiven
Wherever I May Roam
Harvester of Sorrow
Moth Into Flame
Fight Fire With Fire
Whiskey in the Jar
One
Enter Sandman
Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023
May 17: Paris Stade de France, France
May 19: Paris Stade de France, France
May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
May 28: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 08: Download Festival, UK
Jun 10: Download Festival, UK
Jun 16: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 18: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024
May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico