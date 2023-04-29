Metallica mix it up on second night of World Tour in Amsterdam

Metallica played their second Amsterdam show tonight – featuring a completely different setlist to Thursday's first show at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

The thrash giants got their two-year M72 World Tour underway in the Netherlands with two impressive setlists. Thursday's set included a surprise opener in instrumental Orion from Master Of Puppets.

Tonight's performance saw them open with The Call of Ktulu from their second album Ride the Lightning. They also played the title track from new album 72 Seasons and gave a live debut to You Must Burn!

Metallica closed the show with the hard hitting double of One and Enter Sandman.

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen opened the show as a late replacement for Five Finger Death Punch, who pulled out to give singer Ivan Moody time to recover from hernia surgery. Ice Nine Kills were the other support act for Saturday's show.

The full setlist, and some fan footage from tonight's show, can be viewed below.

Metallica's M72 tour features a new in-the-round stage set, with the band's iconic "snake pit" relocated to the centre of the stage, giving fans a 360-degree view of the performance.

Metallica setlist Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena - 29 April 2023

The Call of Ktulu

Creeping Death

Leper Messiah

Until It Sleeps

72 Seasons

If Darkness Had a Son

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

You Must Burn!

The Unforgiven

Wherever I May Roam

Harvester of Sorrow

Moth Into Flame

Fight Fire With Fire

Whiskey in the Jar

One

Enter Sandman

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023

May 17: Paris Stade de France, France

May 19: Paris Stade de France, France

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 28: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 18: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico