Metallica's first set of the M72 tour: new songs, old classics, and one big surprise

Metallica have played the first show of their M72 world tour, at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Following the traditional Ecstasy Of Gold taped intro, the band played a 16 song set that included a surprise opener in instrumental Orion (watch below), from Master Of Puppets. It's a song the band hasn't played live in more than a decade, and is closely associated with the band's original bass player, the late James Burton, whose bass solo during Orion was a highlight of early Metallica shows. Orion was also played at Burton's memorial service in 1986.

From then on the set was more as you'd expect: live debuts for 72 Seasons highlights Screaming Silence and Sleeping My Life Away, and a host of classics including For Whom the Bell Tolls, Fade to Black, Nothing Else Matters, Sad But True, Ride the Lightning, Battery, Seek & Destroy and Master of Puppets.

Metallica's M72 tour features a new in-the-round stage set, with the band's iconic "snake pit" relocated to the centre of the stage, giving fans lucky enough – or with deep enough pockets, as Moth Into Flame Snake Pit Experience tickets start at around the $1000 mark – a 360-degree view of the show.

The band's next show is at the ArenA in Amsterdam on Saturday night (April 29).

Metallica: Johan Cruijff ArenA setlist

Orion

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Holier Than Thou

King Nothing

Lux Æterna

Screaming Suicide

Fade to Black

Sleepwalk My Life Away

Nothing Else Matters

Sad but True

The Day That Never Comes

Ride the Lightning

Battery

Fuel

Seek & Destroy

Master of Puppets

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023

Apr 29: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

May 17: Paris Stade de France, France

May 19: Paris Stade de France, France

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 28: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 18: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

