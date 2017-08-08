Metallica knock it out the park in San Francisco

James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo all attended the 5th annual Metallica Night with the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park last night.
It’s become a regular fixture on the baseball team’s schedule and despite losing the game 5-3 to the defending World Series champs the Chicago Cubs, Giants fans were kept entertained by Metallica throughout the course of the ballgame.
Before first pitch, Hetfield and Hammett performed The Star-Spangled Banner, while Hammett went solo for a rendition of Take Me Out To The Ball Game during the 7th inning stretch.
Both the Giants and Metallica shared clips of the night which can be seen below.
Last week, Metallica appeared in a trailer for the new series of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, while the band have just resumed dates on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour.
They’ll wrap up the run later this month and return to Europe in September.
Find a full list of Metallica’s 2017 and 2018 tour dates below.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA
Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC
Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
