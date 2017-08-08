Prophets Of Rage share Radical Eyes stream

Prophets Of Rage have shared a stream of their new track titled Radical Eyes.

It’s the latest release from the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which is set to arrive on September 15.

The track sees vocalists Chuck D and B-Real shares verses, with D explaining the meaning behind the track to Rolling Stone.

He says: “The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes. Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity.

“Radical Eyes is the lens everything is viewed through – any life movement in opposition is considered radicalised.”

Last month, Prophets Of Rage launched a video for their hard-hitting song Living On The 110 which explored the rise in homelessness in Los Angeles. Prior to that, they issued lead track Unfuck The World.

The band have lined up a run of shows across the US which will get under way next month in Boston. The tour will culminate with a set at Ozzfest in San Bernardino on November 4.

Find a full list of Prophets Of Rage’s tour dates below, along with the album cover and tracklist.

Prophets Of Rage tracklist

Radical Eyes Unfuck The World Legalize Me Living On The 110 The Counteroffensive Hail To The Chief Take Me Higher Strength In Numbers Fired A Shot Who Owns Who Hands Up Smashit

Sep 07: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Sep 09: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Sep 10: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Sep 12: New York Apollo Theatre, NY

Sep 14: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Sep 16: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Sep 17: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 14: Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA

Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA

Still Raging: Why the world needs a band like Prophets Of Rage