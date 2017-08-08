Prophets Of Rage share Radical Eyes stream

Prophets Of Rage have shared a stream of their new track titled Radical Eyes.
It’s the latest release from the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which is set to arrive on September 15.
The track sees vocalists Chuck D and B-Real shares verses, with D explaining the meaning behind the track to Rolling Stone.
He says: “The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes. Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity.
“Radical Eyes is the lens everything is viewed through – any life movement in opposition is considered radicalised.”
Last month, Prophets Of Rage launched a video for their hard-hitting song Living On The 110 which explored the rise in homelessness in Los Angeles. Prior to that, they issued lead track Unfuck The World.
The band have lined up a run of shows across the US which will get under way next month in Boston. The tour will culminate with a set at Ozzfest in San Bernardino on November 4.
Find a full list of Prophets Of Rage’s tour dates below, along with the album cover and tracklist.
Prophets Of Rage tracklist
- Radical Eyes
- Unfuck The World
- Legalize Me
- Living On The 110
- The Counteroffensive
- Hail To The Chief
- Take Me Higher
- Strength In Numbers
- Fired A Shot
- Who Owns Who
- Hands Up
- Smashit
Prophets Of Rage 2017 tour dates
Sep 07: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Sep 09: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ
Sep 10: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Sep 12: New York Apollo Theatre, NY
Sep 14: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Sep 16: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Sep 17: Chicago Riot Fest, IL
Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY
Oct 14: Houston Open Air, TX
Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA
Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA
Still Raging: Why the world needs a band like Prophets Of Rage