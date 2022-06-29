Metallica cancel show due to Covid

Metallica have been forced to cancel a show on their current European tour due to a confirmed Covid-19 infection within the camp.

In a statement released this morning, the metal legends have confirmed that they will not be able to play their planned set later today at the Frauenfeld Rocks festival in Switzerland, and sadly will be unable to reschedule the show for any time soon.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that we will not be appearing at Frauenfeld Rocks in Switzerland today, as unfortunately, a member of the Metallica family has tested positive for Covid," the statement reads. "We are beyond sorry to disappoint those of you planning to attend this show.

It was our intention to reschedule a show in Switzerland as soon as possible, however in overnight discussions with the local promoters, sadly it became apparent that schedules and venues do not line up for the remainder of this year or next.

If you have a ticket and would still like to attend Out in the Green, you will receive a refund of 50 Swiss francs. Should you decide not to attend the festival altogether, you will be refunded the ticket price by the respective ticket agencies; you may request a refund for your ticket at Ticketmaster.ch (opens in new tab).

Bands appearing today at Out in the Green include Five Finger Death Punch, Sabaton, Eluveitie, Fever 333, and Chaoseum."

It is currently unconfirmed whether the case of Covid within the Metallica camp is from one of the four band members or in their wider touring party. It is also as yet unknown how the rest of Metallica's European tour will be affected.

Jul 1: Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

Jul 3: Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day, Bilbao, Spain

Jul 6: Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

Jul 8: NOS Alive, Lisbon, Portugal