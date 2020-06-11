Metallica and Foo Fighters to lead Offstage With DWP streaming series

Independent promoter Danny Wimmer Presents have announced a new streaming series which will feature festival sets, exclusive acoustic performances, one-on-one interviews and more.

Titled Offstage With DWP, it will kick off tomorrow night (June 12) at 7pm ET (Midnight BST) with Metallica’s headline set from the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, from May 2017.

A statement reads: “Additional content to be posted in the coming weeks includes selected songs from the Foo Fighters’ headline set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, as well as brand new acoustic performances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, a mixology session with Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, and so much more.”

DWP chief marketing officer Chamie McCurry explains: “Like so many other live event producers, we have been severely impacted by COVID-19. We miss our festival experience and we know our fans do too, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer some unique and original content rooted in our rock’n’roll lifestyle.”

Offstage With DWP will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook – check out the announcement video below.

Danny Wimmer Presents are behind festivals including Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.