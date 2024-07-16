Nothing Else Matters this Prime Day aside from these price drops on Metallica LPs on coloured vinyl

The Prime Day vinyl deals have started to come through and there are some amazing savings for music fans happening right now - including a stack of Metallica records on coloured vinyl which have had their prices slashed to mark Amazon Prime Day.

I’ve marked out the list of albums on sale below, but to jump in the fire straight off the bat, there’s 15% off the ‘Black Album’ by Metallica, with the limited edition 2LP edition pressed on ‘Some Blacker Marbled’ vinyl down from £46.78 to £39.75.

Metallica: The Black Album: Was £46.78, now £39.75

This double vinyl limited edition of Metallica's classic Black Album is presented here on ‘Some Blacker Marbled’ vinyl and features the 2021 remaster. Get it with 15% off this Prime Day.

These limited edition album collections were originally available exclusively in North America, with Metallica deciding to drip feed them to the UK market between November 2023 and March 2024.

Metallica: Ride The Lightning: Was £39.97, now £33.99

Metallica’s back catalogue was printed on coloured vinyl in 2023 - and started off as a Walmart exclusive in the US. But the collection has made its way to the UK and there’s 15% off the price of the Electric Blue limited edition, 180g vinyl at Amazon right now.

Metallica: 72 Seasons: Was £45.45, now £37.05

Save 18% on the double red marble vinyl of Metallica’s latest studio album 72 Seasons. It features blistering tracks including Crown Of Barbed Wire, Shadows Follow and the epic title track.

Metallica: Death Magnetic: Was £49.13, now £39.64

To mark Prime Day, Amazon have taken 19% off the price of the ultra cool, double Magnetic Silver vinyl edition of the band’s Death Magnetic album. Quite possibly our favourite of the coloured vinyl releases.

Metallica: St. Anger: Was £49.97, now £42.47

You can save 15% on the eye-catching Some Kind Of Orange coloured vinyl release of Metallica’s eighth studio album, originally released back in 2003. This limited edition has been pressed on 140g vinyl.

Metallica: …And Justice For All: £49.19, now £45.72

While this deal isn’t quite as good as the others listed, it’s still a chance to get Metallica’s awesome …And Justice For All on Dyers Green limited edition double vinyl. This version features the 2018 remaster and is pressed on 180g vinyl.