Metal Hammer magazine set to take Japan by storm

Metal Hammer magazine will launch in Japan later this month – the first time it’s ever been published in the Japanese language.

The world’s biggest heavy metal music brand will hit store shelves on March 23, with Ozzy Osbourne on the front cover.

New Japanese editor Takehide Okami says: “All the staff are excited that Metal Hammer magazine will land in Japan. In the 1980s to 2000s, heavy metal was a popular music genre in Japan, comparable to domestic J-Pop. But now, I can't help but feel that pop music, dance music, rap songs, etc. have been taken away.

“Metal Hammer Japan, will bring the world's latest metal music to Japanese metal fans in order to create another metal whirlwind in Japan in 2020. The future of Japanese metal is bright!”

Editor of Metal Hammer Merlin Alderslade adds: “Japan is one of the world’s most exciting and vibrant markets when it comes to heavy metal, and we couldn’t be more delighted to have the latest incarnation of Metal Hammer on the scene.

“Metal Hammer Japan will serve as the country’s first stop for world exclusive interviews with global artists and features on the Japanese metal scene and beyond.”

Along with cover star Ozzy, the first issue of Metal Hammer Japan will feature Babymetal, Korn and more.