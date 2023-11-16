Meshuggah and Animals As Leaders announced for ArcTanGent

Prog metal heavyweights Meshuggah and instrumental prog trio Animals As Leaders have both been announced fo next year's ArcTanGent Festival, which celebrates its tenth anniversary next year.

Meshuggah will headline the event on the Friday night, the band's only UK appearance for 2024, while US proggers Animals As Leaders will also feature on the Saturday night - the band's only European appearance.

The news comes just a weeks after Northern Irish post-rock quartet And So I Watch You From Afar, Australian prog guitarist Plini has also been announced along with Dutch prog metallers Textures and experimental instrumental proggers Three Trapped Tigers, who will be playing a farewell show, were all announced for the 2024 version of ArcTanGent.

Also announced for 2024 are US rockers Red Fang (with a UK festival exclusive), UK stoner rock doom band Bossk, dark, heavy Danish band LLNN and Californian rock band Night Verses.

"To celebrate our tenth Birthday we wanted to invite back some of our all-time favourite bands from over the years," enthuses festival booker James Scarlett. "We drew up a list of all the bands that have ever played ATG that we’d like back and, as it was probably the best thing I’ve ever seen at ATG, naturally Meshuggah was top of that list. Animals As Leaders last played way back in 2016 so they weren’t far behind! We’re stoked to be welcoming both bands back in even bigger fashion than last time, to celebrate 10 years of ATG."

ArcTanGent takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 14-17.

Get tickets.